Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to be charged with aggravated assault after his involvement in an alleged incident with police officers in Mykonos.

Maguire was detained along with two friends following an altercation with officers on the Greek island on Thursday.

Police were called to address a confrontation between two groups at a bar.

England international Maguire, 27, arrived in Syros – the administrative centre of the region - on Friday and is set to face charges on Saturday.

Maguire's lawyer Konstantinos Darivas was quoted by The Guardian as saying his client denies the allegations and is "fully convinced that he will be released without any charges".

In a widely circulated statement, police spokesman Petros Vassilakis said: "When the brawl was all sorted out, one of the two groups - with the football player - started verbally abusing officers.

"There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group - they were aged 27, 28, and 29 - threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued.

"All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

"I can't tell you what they were telling us. All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police.

"They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault."

Maguire was made captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January, just five months on from transferring from Leicester City for £80million - a world record fee for a defender.

He played in 55 matches in all competitions for United last season, including every minute of its Premier League campaign as the Red Devils finished third.

United said it was aware of the incident and that Maguire was "fully co-operating with the Greek authorities".