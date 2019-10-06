Having rattled the crossbar in the first half, Matty Longstaff, who was partnering his older brother Sean in midfield, fizzed in the winner with a superb 72nd-minute strike at St James' Park.

Things would have been different had Harry Maguire converted a simple chance before the break, while Fabian Schar denied Marcus Rashford a tap-in just prior to Newcastle's goal.

But it was 19-year-old Matty Longstaff who had the final say as Steve Bruce, on his 400th Premier League game as a manager, secured a first win over the Red Devils, whose winless run on the road has stretched to 11 matches in all competitions.

Matty Longstaff sparked the match into life in the 28th minute, rattling the crossbar with a dipping long-range effort.

Sean Longstaff turned provider with a fantastic pass for Miguel Almiron soon after, only for the Paraguayan to hesitate when one-on-one with David De Gea, Maguire charging back to make a vital block.

Maguire should have made Newcastle pay for Almiron's profligacy but failed to direct a free header on target from six yards out.

Almiron wasted no chance in getting his next shot off, though failed to direct his effort anywhere near the target after latching on to Allan Saint-Maximin's pass.

Bruce introduced Andy Carroll with over half-an-hour to play and the change almost paid dividends when he connected with Matty Longstaff's cross, but turned his header over.

Schar made a vital intervention to prevent Rashford tucking home Daniel James's cross and Newcastle swiftly made his good work count.

Saint-Maximin led the charge, with Jetro Willems, who had been played onside by Andreas Pereira, supplying the cut-back for Matty Longstaff to hammer home his first goal and secure a vital win to lift Newcastle out of the bottom three.