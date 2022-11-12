Joe Willock's sensational strike was enough to earn Newcastle a 1-0 home victory over the Blues, sending Eddie Howe's side back up to third.

Willock curled a wonderful first-time finish into the top-right corner to break the deadlock in the 67th minute of at St James' Park.

Newcastle had needed Nick Pope to be on top form prior to Willock's moment of magic – the goalkeeper denying fellow Qatar 2022 bound England teammate Conor Gallagher.

Tempers boiled over at the end as Chelsea was left to lick its wounds after a third straight league loss while Newcastle claimed another statement victory.

In-form Miguel Almiron skied an early volley over the bar in a first half devoid of clear-cut chances that Newcastle slightly shaded.

Armando Broja registered the only shot on target by either side in the opening 45 minutes but his tame effort was saved comfortably by Nick Pope.

The home started the second half with renewed vigour – Edouard Mendy denying Sean Longstaff, who fired over from a second chance a few moments later.

Newcastle needed Pope to be at his best in the 65th minute as he brilliantly tipped Gallagher's shot wide.

Willock made Pope's excellence count, curling home past a despairing Mendy after great work from Almiron on the edge of Chelsea's box.

Kai Havertz went close to nudging in an equaliser but the visiting side's attempts proved fruitless as its poor form under Graham Potter was extended.