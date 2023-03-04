It ranked as the second-fastest goal at the start of a game in Premier League history, bettered only by Shane Long's effort after 7.69 seconds for Southampton against Watford in April 2019.

Here is a closer look at the five fastest goals ever scored in the Premier League, as recorded by Opta.

Shane Long: Watford v Southampton, April 2019 – 7.69 seconds

There appeared to be little danger when Craig Cathcart looked to play a long ball downfield from Roberto Pereyra's kick-off but Long had other ideas. His block fell fortuitously into his path but there was nothing lucky about the glorious flick over the onrushing Ben Foster.

Phillip Billing, Arsenal v Bournemouth, March 2023, 9.11 seconds

Sleepy Arsenal let Bournemouth get straight on the attack and Dango Ouattara's cross from the right took a slight touch off Gabriel Magalhaes and fell into the path of Billing, who fired past Aaron Ramsdale from close range.

9.11 - Phillip Billing's goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal was scored in 9 seconds, 11 milliseconds - the second-fastest goal scored in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019 (7:69). Blocks. pic.twitter.com/ha22xb7Qev — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2023

Ledley King: Bradford City v Tottenham, December 2000 – 9.82 seconds

It might have held the title of quickest goal for nearly 19 years but it certainly was not the prettiest. King powered forward from midfield and dispatched a bobbling effort past Matt Clarke, who might feel he should have done better.

#OnThisDay in 2000, Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King scored one of the Premier League fastest-ever goals for Spurs in just 9.82 seconds. 😱



😍🔥🥰



[@PremierLeague]#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/u9Pb8P3f8U — Last Word On Spurs (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 9, 2019

Alan Shearer: Newcastle United v Manchester City, January 2003 – 10.52 seconds

The Premier League's all-time top goalscorer scarcely needed a helping hand to find the back of the net but he got one from Carlo Nash. The Magpies hero closed down the City goalkeeper's attempted clearance and tapped into an empty net for possibly the easiest finish of his decorated career.

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham v Manchester United, January 2018 – 10.54 seconds

The Denmark international took full advantage of some generous United defending to set Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win. Son Heung-min's attempted shot was blocked into the path of Eriksen, who coolly slotted past a shell-shocked David de Gea, a future United team-mate.