Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute to secure three more points on the march to a first title in 30 years, though the Reds were made to work hard against an opponent struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's runaway leader took an early lead but benefited from a nightmare outing for Lukasz Fabianski to match Manchester City's streak of victories in the competition.

It appeared set to be business as usual for the Reds when they claimed a ninth-minute lead on Merseyside, Georginio Wijnaldum nodding Liverpool in front.