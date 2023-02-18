Newcastle had only lost once – to the Reds last April – at St James' Park in the league over the past 12 months but the home side came unstuck thanks to the visitors' clinical finishing.

Darwin Nunez's first Premier League goal since November edged Liverpool ahead before Cody Gakpo netted for the second game running to double the advantage.

Nick Pope's dismissal in the 22nd minutea all but ended any hope of a Newcastle fight back.

Although Eddie Howe's men coped well with the disadvantage and had chances to reduce the arrears, only for the crossbar and Alisson to keep them at bay as Liverpool moved to within six points of the Champions League places.

Newcastle began brightly but was trailing in the 10th minute, Nunez beating Pope after exquisitely bringing down Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass.

It was 2-0 soon after.

Another divine pass, this time from Mohamed Salah, sliced open Newcastle's defence to find Gakpo, who stabbed home under Pope in the 17th.

Things quickly got even worse for Newcastle as Pope rushed out of his box and fell on the ball hands first, earning a straight red.

Newcastle responded well, almost pulling one back twice as Allan Saint-Maximin and Dan Burn both had efforts hit the bar.

But Liverpool reached the break unscathed and gave little away in the second half.

Callum Wilson should have halved the deficit late on, however, failing to beat Alisson when one-on-one as the Brazilian preserved his clean sheet.