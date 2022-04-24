The Reds were frustrated for the best part of an hour by Merseyside rivals Everton, who dropped into the relegation zone ahead of kick-off following Burnley's earlier win over Wolves.

Neither side registered an attempt on target in an at times feisty first half, but Robertson made the all-important breakthrough after 62 minutes with a header from close range.

Origi added a late second against his favourite opponents as Jurgen Klopp's side made certain of a 12th win in their past 13 top-flight outings to stay within touching distance of City with five games left to go.

Liverpool took 21 minutes to record their first shot – a long-range Sadio Mane strike over the bar – and their frustrations boiled over after Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled Fabinho.

As both sets of players squared off, Sadio Mane pushed Mason Holgate – a late inclusion in the Everton XI for Michael Keane – in the face but escaped with only a yellow card.

The theme of the game continued into the second half as Everton, who had a penalty shout rejected when Joel Matip put his arm across Anthony Gordon, continued to hold firm.

But frustration turned to jubilation for Liverpool when substitute Origi exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah, who sent in a cross for Robertson to head in at the far post.

That goal came via the Reds' first effort on target and they did not have to wait long for another, with Joel Matip heaving a header blocked on the line by Allan.

Origi settled any lingering nerves with a second goal five minutes from time, the Belgium international helping the ball over the line after fellow substitute Luis Diaz's bicycle-kick bounced back across goal.