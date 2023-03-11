WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A week after Bournemouth had thrown away a two-goal lead at Arsenal, Philip Billing's first-half strike secured an advantage it protected admirably.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Jurgen Klopp's men in the second half as a team that put seven past Manchester United only six days prior failed to break down its lowly hosts.

Defeat is a blow to Liverpool's top-four hopes, but the win sees Gary O'Neil's side climb out of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Liverpool went close to taking the lead in the sixth minute when Virgil van Dijk headed a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner goalwards, only for Jefferson Lerma to clear off the line.

Soon after it was Dango Ouattara who had a glorious opportunity at the other end when he was sent through on goal, but the Burkina Faso international could only find the side-netting after rounding Alisson.

Cody Gakpo had a goal ruled out for offside, yet it was the Cherries who took the lead in the 28th minute when Ouattara latched on to a long ball and cut a cross back to Billing to finish.

Klopp brought Diogo Jota on for Harvey Elliott at half-time, and the Portuguese forward forced a fine save from Neto to his left within four minutes of the restart.

Liverpool was awarded a penalty in the 68th minute when Adam Smith's outstretched arm blocked a Jota header, but Salah fired wide, and Bournemouth this time saw out the late pressure to seal the win.