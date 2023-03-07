FSG announced in November it is open to new investment, but Henry made clear last month the Premier League club is not fully up for sale.

That remains the case, with Henry confirming in a rare interview on Wednesday (AEDT) that FSG is seeking a third party to add to its investment in order to grow the club.

"While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club," Henry said.

"That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club.

"Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

"In regard to Liverpool Football Club our commitment remains stronger than ever. The club continues to make great progress with youth on the field and off."

Liverpool have won eight trophies – including the Premier League and Champions League – since FSG bought the club 12 and a half years ago.

Despite its on-field success, FSG has been criticised over several issues, including Liverpool's attempt to join the European Super League and a perceived lack of investment.

Jurgen Klopp has stressed the need to strengthen at the end of a disappointing season, but Henry hinted there will not be a mega spending spree in the next transfer window.

"We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner," he said. "We've seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths.

"We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

"At the same time, we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand.

"These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club."