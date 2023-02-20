Fenway Sports Group (FSG) stated in November that they are open to new investment, but remain "fully committed" to achieving more success with the Reds.

Despite FSG making clear it is looking for investment rather than a sale, there have been reports that a takeover could be on the cards.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said the club's owners were "exploring a sale" in November, though FSG partner Sam Kennedy stressed it was "early days" in terms of a deal being struck.

However, speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, principal owner Henry ruled out the prospect of a change of ownership, though he revealed talks have been held with possible minority investors.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process," he said.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

"Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?"

Liverpool have won eight trophies – including the Premier League and Champions League – since FSG bought the club.

However, FSG have been criticised by some supporters over several issues, including Liverpool's attempts to join the European Super League in 2021, the furloughing of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.