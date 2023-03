The 23-year-old Gakpo, a January recruit from PSV, marked his first appearance in this famous rivalry with a pair of sublime goals, with Nunez and Salah adding to the humbling.

Salah became Liverpool's record Premier League scorer and substitute Roberto Firmino also got in on the act, on what was a day of vindication for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah's record-breaking 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d4xzhcupub

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) March 5, 2023

Liverpool's German boss views Gakpo and Nunez as vital to the team's future and against a ragged United defence the duo and Salah made it a day to savour for the host, with the win lifting it above Newcastle United and into fifth place.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils, seven days on from winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley, were abject.

United is seven points better off than Liverpool and remains third, but it trails leader Arsenal by 14 points and has only 13 games remaining.

This will also take some getting over.

7 - Manchester United have suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926. Crushed. pic.twitter.com/b3QaUO0ETC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2023

Liverpool had most of the early possession but the key chances in the opening half-hour were created by United, with Antony having the first when his low shot towards the left corner was pushed wide by Alisson.

United's full-backs then teed up big chances for Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Fernandes flashed a header across goal and wide of the right post from Dalot's far-post cross before Luke Shaw's delivery from the left found Rashford, whose first-time shot was weak.

Casemiro had the ball in the Liverpool net in the 42nd minute but had strayed offside.

The breakthrough came at the other end a minute later. Andy Robertson played in Gakpo, who cut in from the left and beat a dawdling Raphael Varane before driving a 12-yard strike into the far corner.

Liverpool then made a dream start to the second half as more sloppy United defending resulted in Harvey Elliott crossing from the right, inside the penalty area, for Nunez to nod in from close range.

The third goal was Liverpool at its best, as Jordan Henderson fed Gakpo just outside the Reds' penalty area, and the Dutchman released Salah on the right.

Salah occupied Lisandro Martinez and drew in Shaw, and Gakpo quietly ran into space before being picked out by his team-mate, dashing into the 18-yard box and chipping past David de Gea from a tight angle.

It was 4-0 in the 66th minute as Salah smashed in off the underside of the bar after a fortuitous deflection into his path and 5-0 nine minutes later as Nunez headed in Henderson's cross.

Salah swept in the sixth in the 83rd minute, with United in total disarray, and Firmino, set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, drilled home a seventh.