Liverpool FC: 30 years of hurt April 27, 2020 08:50 0:30 min EXCLUSIVE: This special feature looks at the reasons behind why Liverpool has not won the English championship since 1990. WATCH LFC: 30 Years of hurt EXCLUSIVELY Thursday 30 April, beIN 2 at 8pm AEST, available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch & CONNECT News Liverpool Football Premier League -Latest Videos 0:30 min Tuesday night is Barty night 0:30 min Liverpool FC: 30 years of hurt 0:30 min Watch Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS 4:11 min The evolution of Cristiano Ronaldo 0:25 min Haaland's praise for the yellow wall 0:52 min McTominay snubbed loan to prove himself at Man Utd 0:45 min Italy easing lockdown as clubs eye 18 May return 1:26 min Robben was tempted to come out of retirement 3:19 min Rafael sounds Man United transfer warning 1:22 min Nadal and Murray discuss virtual tournament