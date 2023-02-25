Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were both frustrated by the woodwork at Selhurst Park as Jurgen Klopp's Reds shared the spoils with Patrick Vieira's Eagles.

After a dramatic Champions League collapse resulted in a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid, the visitor failed to claim a victory that would have helped to salve those wounds.

And, amid a campaign that continues to see them underperform, the Merseyside outfit dropped further points in the pursuit of European football next term, with Cody Gakpo spurning an excellent chance late on.

Having made a blistering start to their exploits in midweek, Liverpool initially appeared to be feeling the effects of a continental hangover.

The away side struggled to pose much threat despite dominating possession, with Jota's woodwork-rattling header in the 23rd minute the closest they came to a breakthrough.

Palace almost made them pay when it hit the frame of the goal themselves four minutes from the break, with Jean-Philippe Mateta lashing a close-range attempt against the crossbar.

The bar proved to be Liverpool's nemesis shortly into the second half, with Salah crashing a looped effort against it.

Gakpo could have won it in the 81st minute but the Netherlands international fluffed his lines after seizing on Salah's through ball as Liverpool ultimately failed to find a way through.