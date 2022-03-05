WATCH FUL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

West Ham is one of only two teams to have defeated the Reds in all competitions this term and the top-four-chaser put up a real fight in Sunday's (AEDT) contest at Anfield.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Mane's 27th-minute goal and that ultimately proved enough for the home side after the Hammers wasted a couple of big chances late on.

The Reds' 11th victory in 12 matches across all competitions, and a seventh on the spin in the league, only increases the pressure on City ahead of Monday's (AEDT) derby with Manchester United.

West Ham, which was without key midfielder Declan Rice, was carved open inside three minutes, only for Lukasz Fabianski to thwart Mohamed Salah when one-on-one.

Michail Antonio twice tested Alisson but it was Liverpool who opened the scoring through Mane, who just about stayed onside to turn in Trent Alexander-Arnold's wayward shot.

A lively end to the first half saw Aaron Cresswell block Luis Diaz's shot on the line, a minute before Alexander-Arnold did likewise to deny Pablo Fornals.

The visitors were dealt a blow early in the second period when Jarrod Bowen limped off with an apparent foot injury, but they made life difficult for their opponents.

Manuel Lanzini fired over with just Alisson to beat from eight yards and Antonio could not shoot on target when through on goal in the final 10 minutes as Liverpool held on.