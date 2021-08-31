Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

“I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

𝑻𝒆𝒏 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈... 🤩@JHenderson has signed a new contract to commit his long-term future to the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2021

Henderson has since made 394 appearances for the Reds, with 30 goals and five winner’s medals.