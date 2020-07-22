Jurgen Klopp's title winners got into the party spirit as they were involved in an eight-goal thriller on Merseyside in their final home game of an unforgettable season, though there was little sign of the late drama to come when they led 4-1.

Naby Keita's right-footed rocket opened the scoring, and there was a long-awaited home goal for Roberto Firmino - his first in the league since March 2019 - early in the second half.

The impressive Pulisic helped the Blues battle back to 4-3, raising hopes of clinching the draw they required to make certain of a top-four finish, but Liverpool had the last word, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slamming home to secure the win.