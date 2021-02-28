Jurgen Klopp's side went to Bramall Lane on the back of four successive top-flight losses, but finally got back to winning ways on Sunday.

With Aaron Ramsdale in superb form, Chris Wilder's strugglers switched off shortly after the interval when Trent Alexander-Arnold got to the byline, and Jones profited to become Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorer away from home since Raheem Sterling in December 2014.

Oli McBurnie spurned a golden chance to haul United level and was duly punished – Bryan diverting Roberto Firmino's effort over Ramsdale to send the points back to Merseyside.

Liverpool were behind inside three minutes in the Merseyside derby and would have been a goal down early on this time out if not for Adrian's save from David McGoldrick's header.

McGoldrick called Adrian into action again with a low strike in the 17th minute, though it came after Ramsdale spread himself to deny Firmino.

Ramsdale came to United's rescue twice in quick succession around the half-hour mark, first denying Mohamed Salah before he parried Alexander-Arnold's effort over, though Ozan Kabak got lucky when he turned into Liverpool's net, only for McBurnie to be flagged offside.

Georginio Wijnaldum was the next to test Ramsdale, with Firmino failing to convert the rebound.

Yet Ramsdale was beaten three minutes after the restart, Alexander-Arnold just managing to scoop in a cross which deflected to Jones, who slammed home.

Sadio Mane swept in from Andrew Robertson's incisive pass soon after, though he was offside.

McBurnie should have restored parity before the hour, yet inexplicably directed a free header wide.

United was made to pay when Firmino was given far too much time and space in the box to get off a shot that spun into the net via Bryan and condemned the Blades to a 21st defeat in 26 league matches.