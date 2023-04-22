Jurgen Klopp's side was pegged back twice as former Red Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out goals from Diogo Jota.

But Salah's 183rd Liverpool goal – moving him level with Robbie Fowler – sealed the points 20 minutes from time.

The Reds close the gap on fourth-placed Newcastle United to six points, having played one game more, while ensuring their opponents remain inside the relegation zone.

Keylor Navas came to Forest's rescue in the 26th minute with a tremendous reflex save to deny Virgil van Dijk's close-range header, while Williams thwarted Cody Gakpo on the line.

But the host broke through within two minutes of the restart.

Forest failed to clear a corner and Fabinho's header back into the danger zone was flicked home by Jota from close range.

Forest responded well and levelled four minutes later as a sweeping culminated in Gibbs-White finding Williams, whose first-time shot deflected in via Andrew Robertson.

However, Robertson turned provider as Liverpool regained the advantage within four minutes, Jota taking advantage of sloppy defending to control the left-back's free-kick before drilling a volley past Navas.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper did brilliantly to deny Jota a hat-trick before Forest levelled again, Gibbs-White's volley deflecting off Trent Alexander-Arnold and into the bottom corner.

Salah edged the home side back in front 20 minutes from time, though, as he reacted quickest to steer home Alexander-Arnold's free-kick.

Forest substitute Brennan Johnson almost rescued a point when he hit the crossbar but the Reds held out for victory.