It was reported on Tuesday (AEDT) that FSG is looking to sell Liverpool 12 years after taking over.

Boston-based FSG responded by stating they would consider new shareholders but are "fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch".

Lijnders says the management team and players will not be affected by off-field issues ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round tie against Derby County at Anfield.

The Liverpool assistant manager said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday: "Everybody who has seen us over the past few years, everybody who knows us as a club knows we have a strong relationship with the owners.

"We knew before [that FSG would be open to new investment], of course. We knew about the statement, nothing more than you guys [the media] knew.

"What I would like to say is that I always know the owners act in the best interests of the club. They always did, I believe they always tried, at least.

"This relationship was very important for us and always will be. I think the statement was very clear.

"How did it distract us? To be honest, this is what I always liked about our club. We are so focused. There was a little talk between Jurgen [Klopp] and me but from that moment on we start focusing.

"We have a big game coming up [against Derby]. This competition means so much for us. If there is one competition that represents the whole club, not just the first-team squad, it is this one – so I can't wait."

Dutchman Lijnders says there is no point in speculating over a change of ownership and was full of praise for the way FSG have run the club.

"You are just speculating. I think the statement was clear. It's nothing new for a club to try to find new investors," he added.

"They are acting in the best interests of the club, they try to take the club forward, I believe they always did. For me, they are good owners. They tied down one of the best managers in the world for seven-plus years. That says a lot.

"They tied down the best players in the squad. And we have a stable academy. They have invested in it, and they have invested in this training ground, one of the best in world football. It is our home – it wasn't easy to leave Melwood, but we are sitting here and feeling at home.

"Then there's the main stand and the new stand. They made a lot of good decisions and if they were not good owners, we would not be sitting here. We won a lot of cups, a lot of international and national prizes. I believe they are acting in the best interests of this club."