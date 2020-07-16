Leicester's victory was only their second since the restart, having seen its grip on a top-four place weaken in recent weeks.

But the win left the Foxes are a point behind third-placed Chelsea, although they have tough matches against Tottenham and fellow Champions League hopeful Manchester United to come.

Ezri Konsa gave Villa a 1-0 lead against Everton but Theo Walcott's 87th-minute equaliser for the Toffees left Dean Smith's side three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford having played a game more.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was critical of his players after a 4-1 thrashing by Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing, but his side were much improved against the Blades.

Perez put Leicester ahead shortly before the half-hour mark when he controlled a fine pass from Luke Thomas, who caught the eye on debut, and guided a shot through John Egan's legs and into the bottom corner.

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy struck the post while Harvey Barnes brought two fine saves out of Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson as the Foxes went for the kill.

They had to wait until 11 minutes from time to wrap up the points, though, when substitute Gray received the ball from Vardy and coolly finished off a counter-attack with an angled finish.

Villa suffered late heartbreak at Goodison Park and remain mired in the Premier League relegation zone with two matches left to play.

Konsa put Villa ahead in the 72nd minute when he showed quick reactions inside the box to get on the end of Conor Hourihane's free-kick.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side levelled three minutes from time when Walcott headed in despite Konsa's attempted acrobatic clearance.