Rodgers leaves the King Power Stadium having led Leicester to their first FA Cup trophy in the 2020-2021 campaign as well as the Europa Conference League semi-final last term.

But this season has been a far cry from his previous successes, with a dismal run of just two wins in their past 13 Premier League matches leaving the Foxes in the drop zone.

Leicester fell to a sixth defeat in its past seven matches in all competitions, going down to fellow struggler Crystal Palace as Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a stoppage-time winner.

The Foxes mustered just three shots compared to the London side's 31.

With just 10 matches left to fight for their top-flight survival having famously won the Premier League in the 2015-16 season, Leicester's owners have decided to act and end Rodgers' four-year spell with the club.

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will assume Rodgers' responsibilities while Leicester seeks a new manager capable of keeping it in the top flight.

In a statement, Leicester's chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "The achievements of the team under Brendan's management speak for themselves – we've experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

"However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."

Sadler and Stowell's first game in caretaker charge will be at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday (AEST).