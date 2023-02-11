Tottenham missed the chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four as Leicester humbled the visiting side at the King Power Stadium.

Conte was back in charge having missed last week’s 1-0 win over Manchester City after undergoing gallbladder removal surgery.

But the Italian’s presence failed to inspire Spurs.

Despite Rodrigo Bentancur's early strike putting Tottenham ahead, Nampalys Mendy equalised with his first Leicester goal, while James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho put the hosts two goals up at half-time.

Harvey Barnes completed a thumping victory, firing home with nine minutes remaining to move Brendan Rodgers' side six points clear of the relegation zone.

Think it's time for a new cover photo...



🗳️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/v3fyw0iwj1 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 11, 2023

Tottenham broke through in the 14th minute when Ivan Perisic’s corner ricocheted kindly for Bentancur, who slotted into an open net from close range.

However, Leicester turned the contest on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Mendy emphatically opened his account with a thumping 20-yard drive into the roof of the net after Spurs only half-cleared a corner.

The midfielder's strong challenge on the halfway line then released Iheanacho, who unselfishly laid the ball off for Maddison to score.

Iheanacho made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time when he neatly bent a 20-yard shot into the far corner.

Spurs attempted to respond after the break when Bentancur, who later limped off injured, tested Danny Ward from distance only for Leicester to put the result beyond doubt nine minutes from time.

Having been denied by VAR in the 70th minute, this time Barnes received the ball from Maddison before calmly threading past Fraser Forster into the bottom-right corner from 20 yards.