Kevin De Bruyne scored two brilliant goals and equalled an assist record as David Silva bowed out on a high note in Manchester City's 5-0 Premier League battering of relegated Norwich City.

Gabriel Jesus's 22nd goal of the campaign – his best return for the club – preceded a moment of brilliance from De Bruyne, who then matched Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in a season by teeing up Raheem Sterling for a third at the Etihad Stadium on the final day.