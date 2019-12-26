The Reds showed no sign of fatigue after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar last weekend, with their nearest challenger Leicester overwhelmed at the King Power Stadium.

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side fall behind to Firmino's first-half header before Jurgen Klopp's men scored three times in seven second-half minutes.

Substitute James Milner made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before Alexander-Arnold teed up Firmino for his second and then finished the scoring himself as Liverpool moved closer to a long-awaited title.