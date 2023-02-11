A video assistant referee (VAR) reprieve came to Chelsea's rescue as it draw 1-1 at London rival West Ham.

Tomas Soucek appeared to have secured the Hammers a comeback win in the 82nd minute but a review showed Declan Rice was offside just before a crucial flick-on to spare Chelsea another defeat.

The Blues had earlier enjoyed arguably their best spell since Graham Potter's appointment.

The reward was Joao Felix netting a well-worked opener in the 16th minute on his return from suspension.

But former Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri levelled in the 28th when he got on the end of a right-sided cross at the back post.

While the Blues dominated much of the following hour, their woes in front of goal meant they were at the mercy of VAR at the end.