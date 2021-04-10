The Reds rallied from a goal down to secure three crucial points in terms of the top-four battle, while the result is also a timely confidence boost with a UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid coming up in midweek.

Ollie Watkins, who scored a hat-trick in a stunning 7-2 win for his side when Liverpool visited Villa Park early in the season, gave the visitors a half-time advantage on Merseyside, his left-footed shot squeezing underneath Alisson.

Roberto Firmino had a potential equaliser ruled out by the video assistant referee before the interval, but Mohamed Salah scored the Reds' first home goal from open play in the league in 765 minutes to level early in the second half.

Liverpool had a let-off when Trezeguet hit the post but, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on, Alexander-Arnold collected a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and curled in a late winner.