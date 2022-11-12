Bentancur struck twice in the final 10 minutes as Spurs battled back from behind three times to snatch all the points in a dramatic seven-goal thriller.

Spurs conceded the opening goal in a game for the eighth time in a row when Crysencio Summerville scored for a fourth Premier League match running.

Rodrigo Moreno matched that scoring streak when scoring either side of equalisers from Harry Kane and Ben Davies to give Leeds a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute.

But Bentancur equalised in the 81st minute and earned Tottenham victory two minutes later as Leeds, who had Tyler Adams sent off late on, imploded in north London.