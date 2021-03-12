Steve Bruce's side fell behind with only four minutes left at St James' Park when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark deflected Ollie Watkins's header into his own net.

But captain Lascelles bailed out his troubled team just seconds from the final whistle at St James' Park.

Despite the nerve-jangling escape, Newcastle remains without a win in its past five league matches and the threat of sinking into the Championship grows more serious by the week.

It is just two points above the relegation zone and both third bottom Fulham and fourth bottom Brighton and Hove Albion will go above the Magpies if they win this weekend.

Newcastle was 10 points clear of Fulham last month, but now Bruce is fighting to avoid the sack as a turbulent season reaches boiling point.

The former Manchester United defender has been involved in a dressing room row with Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, while feuding with the media and enduring criticism from frustrated fans.

Next week's clash against Brighton looms as a defining moment in the campaign for Newcastle.

In the absence of the injured Callum Wilson, Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle was handed just his second start of the season.

Newcastle had failed to win any of six league games when Wilson was absent this season and once again it was impotent without him.

Villa had the upper hand in the first half and Martin Dubravka had to race off his line to stop Watkins in his tracks.

Dubravka was called into action again to repel Trezeguet's stinging strike from a tight angle.

Bruce's men desperately needed a stroke of luck to get on the scoresheet and Villa defender Matt Targett nearly gifted them one when his miscued header forced Emiliano Martinez to save.

Jacob Murphy came off the bench for Newcastle and nearly made an instant impact, cutting inside the Villa area for a curling strike that cannoned back off the bar.

Villa snatched the lead in the 86th minute when Watkins stooped to meet Targett's cross with a header that hit Clark on the knee and went in off the woodwork.

Newcastle refused to surrender and Joelinton's effort was saved by Martinez before Lascelles saved the day.

In the fourth minute of stoppage-time, the defender rose highest to thump his header past Martinez from Murphy's cross.