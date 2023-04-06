WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Blues reappointed their ex-manager and legendary midfielder on an interim basis on Thursday (AEST) after the dismissal of Graham Potter earlier this month.

As Todd Boehly steps up his pursuit of a long-term successor, Lampard's return could well double as a fairytale audition for his old job on a permanent basis.

However, the 44-year-old insists he is not getting ahead of himself after his return.

"I'm a very practical person," he said. "To come back in a time where the club has asked me, I'm delighted to get the opportunity, and I'm thankful for that.

"I think the role speaks for itself, in the period that I'm here. I'm not getting anywhere ahead of myself. I want to do the best that I can in the best possible way."

Lampard was dismissed in 2021 and had to watch on as his successor Thomas Tuchel guided his squad to UEFA Champions League success.

He refused to mull the poetry of him succeeding Potter with a European quarter-final against Real Madrid on the horizon, but acknowledged he is relishing the test.

"It's certainly a chance," he added. "I'm not naive, Real Madrid is a huge football club. My job is to go step-by-step.

"But of course having played a part in coaching in the Champions League, I'm excited to be fighting in that competition again.

"I want to say credit to Graham Potter. Sometimes, for whatever reason, things don't align. I've been in that situation.

"[But] in terms of unfinished business, I don't quite see it like that. Unfinished business sounds a little bit Hollywood. I want to work, and I want to help this club as much as I can."

Lampard would not be drawn on the future of Mason Mount either amid questions over the England international's place at Stamford Bridge.

However, he was glowing in his assessment of the midfielder, who he helped nurture at both Derby County and Chelsea in separate spells.

"I don't know enough about it for me to talk about it," he added. "Mason has always been a fantastic player for me, from my days at Derby.

"It has been a pleasure watching him. I know he's had a few slight injury problems, but I know what I get from Mason. I think he's a huge player for Chelsea."

The former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder finished fourth in his one full season in charge of the Blues, and also reached the FA Cup final where they were beaten by Arsenal.

After replacing Rafael Benitez at Everton in January 2022, Lampard just about managed to keep the Merseyside club in the Premier League, but its struggles have carried over into the 2022-2023 campaign.

Having played 20 games by the time Lampard was sacked less than a year later, the Toffees sat 19th on 15 points after a 2-0 defeat to fellow struggler West Ham United, and had lost eight of their previous nine matches in all competitions.

Lampard's first game back will be on Sunday (AEST), a Premier League away day at Wolverhampton Wanderers.