James Ward-Prowse looked to have scored the winning goal on his 250th appearance for the Saints as his side sensed a first Premier League victory in eight games might have been in the offing.

Unai Emery's men gave supporters precious little cause to believe they have the right coach in place to turn their fortunes around and Danny Ings' second goal in as many games gave a gung-ho Saints side the lead after just eight minutes at Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette, who was one of few Gunners players to come out of this game with any credit, took advantage of Southampton's rickety defence to fire in an equaliser after 18 minutes but thereafter the hosts were sloppy in attack and ragged at the back.

Ward-Prowse stepped up to take a penalty with 19 minutes left on the clock and buried the rebound after Bernd Leno saved his spot-kick, only for Lacazette to level from close range 96 minutes into a contest his below-par team-mates will want to forget.