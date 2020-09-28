Liverpool made it five consecutive home league wins over Arsenal on Tuesday (AEST) with a commanding 3-1 victory at Anfield.

Alexandre Lacazette put the visitor ahead but goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and debutant Diogo Jota secured a fully deserved three points for the Premier League champion.

Jota's goal was special not only because it made him the 13th Liverpool player to score on his Premier League debut; it also took the Reds' tally against the Gunners to 30 in top-flight meetings since Jurgen Klopp became manager in October 2015.

In fact, since Klopp's first match in charge, Manchester City are the only team to score more goals against a single opponent (35 versus Watford) than Liverpool have against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta had hoped to be the first Arsenal manager to beat Liverpool away at the first attempt since Tom Whittaker in December 1947, but the odds were firmly against him, particularly if recent meetings are anything to go by...

Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal, January 2016

Arsenal was minutes from victory the first time Klopp faced them in the league.

Roberto Firmino had twice put Liverpool ahead, but Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud's double had the Gunners on the brink of glory until Joe Allen levelled in the 90th minute.

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool, August 2016

Another thriller in 2016 and it was Liverpool who came out on top on the opening day of the new season.

Philippe Coutinho's double had helped the Reds move 4-1 ahead after Theo Walcott's opener, but they evidently felt inclined to make the latter stages interesting, allowing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers to threaten a comeback.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal, March 2017

Arteta's first visit to Anfield as Arsenal boss mirrored one of the last under Arsene Wenger.

Mane also scored that day, in between goals from Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum, with Danny Welbeck getting the Gunners' consolation.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, August 2017

Wenger's final trip to face Liverpool was decidedly more humbling.

Firmino, Mane, Salah and Daniel Sturridge all scored and the Gunners were lucky not to concede more. It was Oxlade-Chamberlain's final game for the club before he switched to the Reds.

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool, December 2017

Wenger accused Arsenal of being "paralysed" and "frozen" as they fell 2-0 down, but three goals in five minutes through Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil set them on course for a stunning comeback.

However, Firmino struck to deny Wenger victory in his final league game in charge against Klopp's side.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool, November 2018

A surprisingly low-scoring affair between these two stretched Arsenal's unbeaten run under new boss Unai Emery to 13 games.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead before Alexandre Lacazette levelled, leaving Klopp to accuse his players of making life "a bit too easy" for the Gunners.

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal, December 2018

Less than two months later, order was restored for Klopp.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles gave Arsenal the lead but a Firmino hat-trick, along with goals from Mane and Salah, made sure few remembered their sluggish start.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal, August 2019

Emery's last Anfield trip ended fractionally better.

Joel Matip and a Salah double made sure Lucas Torreira's late goal counted for little.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool, July 2020

Arteta's first game against Liverpool in charge of the Gunners is the only one Klopp has lost in the Premier League.

With the title secured, concentration levels seemed to dip as errors from Alisson and Virgil van Dijk allowed Lacazette and Reiss Nelson to overturn Mane's opener.