Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labelled the decision to leave Roberto Firmino out of Brazil's World Cup squad as "madness", before the striker scored in the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton.

Firmino was a major omission from Tite's 26-man selection in midweek despite being in the national team squad for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September.

The Brazilian put aside that disappointment to open the scoring against the Saints with a crafty header - his 18th headed goal in the competition.

But Klopp revealed prior to the game the decision had impacted Firmino and taken the German by surprise too.

"A blow, definitely," Klopp said. "You couldn't see it in training, but definitely.

"It was [a blow] for me to be honest. I'm happy we have Bobby but he deserves it. I think he deserves everything, to be honest.

"It just shows how incredibly good and talented this Brazilian squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out.

"Madness.

"Of course, we will talk; we did already, and will maybe do again. He's fine but, as everyone can imagine, very disappointed."

Firmino has scored nine goals and provided four assists for the Reds this season including seven strikes in the English top flight.

Klopp confirmed the club and Firmino are in talks over a new deal, with the 31-year-old's contract expiring in June 2023.

"Normal conversations are happening as well so we will see what happens there," Klopp said.