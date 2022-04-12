The Reds have five fixtures remaining in a busy April across three competitions, with a potential sixth game if they get past Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Liverpool remains a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race after its 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Monday (AEST), with a repeat fixture against Pep Guardiola's men to come in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Klopp was particularly unhappy with the decision to schedule his team's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday April 30 for a 12:30 (BST) kick-off, as it would be the next game after a potential Champions League semi-final first leg.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the game against Benfica at Anfield, Klopp was asked about the potential of winning four trophies, having already claimed the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

"The only game I am concerned about is tomorrow night, Benfica," he said. "Then, because of the success we had so far we play Saturday, City.

"Then we play [Manchester] United [on Tuesday, April 19], then we play Everton [on Sunday, April 24], then if we get through tomorrow night we have the [Champions League] semi-final, then BT and the Premier League give us Newcastle away at 12:30.

"It's just not okay. If we play a Champions League semi-final, if you find another league in the world and another broadcaster where they put one team who is in the semi-final, might be two, might be three English teams, on a 12:30...What? What are you doing? Why would you do that?

"So that's why it's so difficult [to win four trophies], but nothing happens because nobody cares."

The German coach insisted his line-up against Benfica will not be influenced by Saturday's FA Cup semi-final being on the horizon, despite having a 3-1 advantage heading into the second leg.

"The next game has absolutely no influence on the line-up for tomorrow night, but the last game [against City] has, so we have to see. Obviously we have a really super intense schedule.

"There is nobody injured as far as I know, but we have to have a look who is fresh enough for this game.

"We see it as a super important game. We tried so hard last year to get qualified for the Champions League, and now we can make it to the semis, which is incredible and that's what we want to show tomorrow night, that it really means a lot to us."

Klopp was also asked for his thoughts on Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who scored Benfica's goal in the first leg in Lisbon last week.

"Extremely good-looking boy," he joked. "Really good, really good. He played pretty much in front of me, with his tough battles with Ibou Konate. Physically strong, quick, was calm with his finish.

"If he stays healthy, it's a big career ahead of him."