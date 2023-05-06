Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about the reaction of the fans after watching his side claim a 1-0 win over the Bees, and reacted by saying he saw it as "absolutely OK".

"Today is obviously a big day for England, and I respect that a lot," Klopp said in his post-match press conference after some had called the boos disrespectful and rude.

"Not everything is better nowadays than it was in the past but we have the freedom of free [sic] speech and that means a free opinion as well.

"It was clear something like this would happen – I think everybody knew it – and that's allowed. It's allowed and that's fine, nothing else happened."

Klopp made reference to the anti-establishment sentiment that many Liverpool fans feel, although he had admitted he didn't know the full history of the animosity between the region and the Royal Family in his match programme notes.

"I'm not an expert on English history or the monarchy," he wrote: “We will be busy with our own concerns, of course, but I would like to take this opportunity to wish King Charles III well, not just today but also for the future.”

After the match, Klopp added: "Some things I know, but maybe not all. They were not happy in the past.

"If people are not happy about it [the coronation] say it and then that's it. I think it was absolutely OK."

Booing the anthem is not new among Liverpool supporters, which have been doing so for years because of a long-standing resentment of the establishment because of Government attitudes towards the city dating back to the 1980s and, more recently, in relation to the handling of the Hillsborough disaster and the fight for justice.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession in London as it made its way into Westminster Abbey for the service.

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III.



We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. 💙 pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

Premier League leader Manchester City hosted Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, where the national anthem was played before kick-off as the players stood around the centre circle.

Ahead of the games at Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur fans were given the opportunity to watch the ceremony, as were spectators at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, where events were paused during the Westminster Abbey ceremony.