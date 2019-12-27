The league leader produced a fine display at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, recording a 4-0 win over second-placed Leicester.

Roberto Firmino scored a brace, James Milner netted a penalty and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck late as Liverpool moved 13 points clear while holding a game in hand.

However, Klopp said the size of his side's lead at the top was irrelevant.

"You only think what changes in the question is the number is different: it was 10, 11, now it's 13," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"We actually don't feel it, we don't think about it, not at all. We didn't mention it once before the game because it's just not interesting. I can write the stories myself – the first story is that never before in the history of football, British football at least, has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. So that sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about something like that?

"We are just focused on the next [games]. How I said, we play Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United in the next five games. That doesn't sound like anything is decided in my ears, to be honest.

"We have to play all of them and we try with all we have to make sure we are ready. The number is absolutely not relevant to us."

Liverpool ran riot against Leicester, claiming its 17th win in 18 Premier League games this season.

But, asked if his side had played better this season, Klopp said: "Yes, I would say so.

"We played an exceptional game against Manchester City, we played a super game against Arsenal and we've had a few good games this season. I am not sure if it was better, it was just different.

"It was exactly the performance we needed. I think a little bit less good and we would have had problems.

"We had no real problems in the game because the boys were really 100 per cent in the game and that helped us a lot."

Liverpool host Wolves.