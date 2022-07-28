Jurgen Klopp said it is "essential" Roberto Firmino stays at Liverpool amid reports he could join Juventus.

Juve is said to have targeted the Brazil international as it looks to rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri, with Paulo Dybala having left on a free transfer to Roma.

Firmino has become a fans' favourite at Anfield after joining the Reds from Hoffenheim in 2015, but the 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool manager Klopp dismissed talk that Firmino could be on the move ahead of the Community Shield showdown with Manchester City on Sunday (AEST).

"Bobby is crucial for us," Klopp said. "Bobby is [the] heart and soul of this team.

"The way we played in the last few years was only possible because of Bobby. That's why I’m really happy he could train the majority of the time here in the pre-season so far and everything looks really good.

"I am absolutely fine and, for me, there's no doubt about his quality. All the rest, we will see how this year goes, but yes, he is essential for us."

Firmino played 35 times across all competitions last season for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals. For the past five years, he has been a crucial part of the Reds' fearsome attacking trident alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Yet that trio is no more, with Mane having left for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, though Klopp has no complaints over the prolific Senegal forward's decision to move on.

"We lost Sadio who was a fixed member of the line-up for six years, he told us he wanted a new challenge," Klopp added.

"He told us early enough and we accepted it. We had time to prepare that and that's what we did."

Klopp revealed goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota will miss the clash with City due to injury.