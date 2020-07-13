WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Klopp penned a contract extension running until 2024 at Anfield in December before guiding the Reds to a dominant first Premier League title triumph.

In an interview with SWR Sport, the 53-year-old said he intends to return to Mainz – where he launched his decorated coaching career – at the end of his time in elite football.

"Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even to Mainz," he said.

When pressed on where that fitted in to his plans on Merseyside, he replied: "Four years in Liverpool [and then] do nothing for a year.

"But in five years, the world can look very different."

Liverpool is back in action against Arsenal away on Thursday (AEST) looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 home draw with Burnley.

"It will be different, but we will have a bit more space [preparation time], which is good," he told the club's official website.

"We have one more day. The last seven days now were really incredible, three games in pretty much a week is unbelievable in that moment.

"But it is how it is and now we have one day more and then hopefully we can completely recover.

"We will and then we go again against Arsenal, which will be an interesting one."