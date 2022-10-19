Nunez initially struggled following his move from Benfica at the end of last season for a reported initial fee of £64million (€73.5m) that could rise to £85m (€97.6m).

However, an all-action performance from the 23-year-old against the Hammers saw him score the only goal of the game with a header from a Kostas Tsimikas cross, while also forcing Lukasz Fabianski into a fine save and hitting the post among his six efforts on total from 56 minutes on the pitch, before being substituted as a precaution.

Nunez now has five goals in 12 games (six starts), and has netted three times in his last four appearances in all competitions.

"It is important. He has scored now a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived 100 per cent, now even with numbers, which is fine," Klopp said.

"He felt a little bit the muscles at half-time but it was all fine and after five minutes [of the second half] I was just a bit concerned about long sprints for him and balls where he stretches his legs. I thought, 'Come on, we cannot take that risk' and that's why we changed."

Despite having a number of chances to score again after Nunez's 22nd-minute goal, Liverpool came under pressure as David Moyes' men grew into the game, with Alisson having to save a penalty from Jarrod Bowen after the forward was brought down by Joe Gomez just before half-time.

The Reds held on the for their second 1-0 win in a week, having beaten Manchester City by the same score on Sunday, and Klopp conceded it had been another tough three points to claim.

"It is a Premier League game and I cannot remember an easy game in all of the seven years and few days, and that was for sure not easy tonight," he said. "But we played well enough – and in moments, really good. In the end, altogether, well enough to deserve three points.

"It's the second 1-0 in a row which is absolutely fine. It's a brilliant result... that we have space for improvement I think is clear, it was always the case and is tonight the case.

"But in this moment, we have three points more than before and that feels massive."