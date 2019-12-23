Premier League leader Liverpool has no French players in its first-team squad despite Les Bleus having won last year's World Cup.

Mamadou Sakho left for Crystal Palace on a permanent basis in August 2017 and none of his compatriots have moved to Anfield amid Liverpool's rise.

"There's no reason for it," Klopp told Canal Football Club. "Kylian plays for PSG, Griezmann joined Barcelona. Obviously you know how good your [national] team is.

"We would like a French player but some of them are too expensive for us."

Liverpool will have a new addition to its squad when the transfer window opens on 1 January after agreeing a deal to sign Japanese winger Takumi Minamino from Salzburg.

Klopp's men won the Champions League last season and claimed the Club World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Sunday's final in Doha.

The Reds' next assignment is a key Premier League clash with Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.