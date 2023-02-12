The Reds have been knocked out of both domestic cups and sit 10th in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Klopp's men were beaten 3-0 by Wolves last time out and questions have been asked about his future, but the German does not want to go anywhere and is determined to solve the problems himself.

"I will not and I cannot go," he said. "I have too much responsibility and I want to sort it... if people believe in me then we have to go through this together because then when we come out [of it], we will have great times again.

"Maybe the difficult times are a bit too long already, for me as well... but I don't think about these kind of things. I am here, 100 per cent committed."

The 55-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, having seen his team win just one of their last seven games (D2 L4), and he attempted to explain why he was particularly irksome following the Wolves defeat.

"How I said before, if we win, I feel like I was part of it. If we lose, I feel 100 per cent responsible and I was always in my life like this, and you can imagine how big the responsibility l am feeling at this moment is," he said.

"We will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again, but I cannot change that we lost the last game the way we lost it.

"There is one moment I am really emotional and that is immediately after the game and you face me then, but apart from that I am completely clear and can do the job I always did, I am experienced enough to know that you can get through this."

Comparisons have been made to Klopp's time at his two previous clubs, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, with the German spending seven years at each before moving on.

Currently in his seventh full season at Liverpool, it has been theorised that Klopp is enduring a similar trajectory, but he rejected that notion, saying he did not leave Mainz for the same reasons he left Dortmund, and adding the situation at Liverpool is completely different again.

"When I left Mainz it was a career step," he said. "When I left Dortmund I was really exhausted in that moment, it was a lot and I thought we have to change something, it was time to do something else, [but] neither-nor in this moment, neither-nor. I am completely here.

"I understand that people think: 'look at that, seven years, seven years,' it's nothing to do with it. The situation is difficult for different reasons, but this is not one of them."