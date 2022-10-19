Although Chelsea dropped points in the Premier League for the first time under Potter after struggling to create chances, they had Kepa to thank for preserving their unbeaten record under the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

Kepa made five saves – three of them to deny Ivan Toney – as Chelsea kept their fifth successive clean sheet in all competitions.

The Spaniard – who was reportedly considered surplus to requirements under Potter's predecessor Thomas Tuchel – has been afforded a new lease on life in recent weeks, and is savouring his run in the team.

"I'm feeling very well, I'm feeling confident with and without the ball. I'm feeling like I'm helping the team when they need it, so [I'm] happy," Kepa told Amazon Prime.

"Of course, every player needs this confidence, this push, and I think for the goalkeeper it's even more important when you have continuity.

"For a goalkeeper, when you're not playing, in training it's not the same. I have to keep going, I have to keep working.

"We are not happy because I think they had chances, but we had chances, and the last fifteen minutes we were playing all the time in their box. Our feeling is like we dropped two points."

Kepa has now kept five clean sheets in eight appearances this season (in all competitions), while Chelsea have recorded eight shutouts in their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League, winning nine (D1 L1).

However, Chelsea only managed to hit the target with five of their 14 attempts (36 per cent) against Thomas Frank's stubborn hosts, three of which came after the 85th minute.

Despite the Blues' lack of creativity, Potter refused to criticise his side's performance, telling Amazon Prime: "We are always disappointed when we don't win, but over the course of the game, a point is about fair.

"We expected a really tough game. The spirit is good for us, we gave everything. It's not easy with the schedule we have, but the boys gave everything, I'm proud of them.

"We wanted to do a little bit better in the first half, but you have to give credit to your opponent."

Chelsea looked to have been dealt another injury blow when Conor Gallagher was replaced after 15 minutes, but Potter revealed the England midfielder felt unwell and should make a swift return.

"I haven't spoken to the doctors, but he just felt ill," Potter said of Gallagher. "He thought he was going to be sick, so hopefully it's just a 24-hour thing and he will be okay."