Spurs were rocked by the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone this week, and head coach Antonio Conte was visibly emotional during a touching pre-match tribute.

On the pitch, Conte's team delivered – Kane's excellent header proving the difference against Brighton in Roberto De Zerbi's first home game at the helm.

Kane missed a chance to double Spurs' lead around the hour mark, but despite showing plenty of promise, Brighton lacked the cutting edge to pull level as its seven-match unbeaten home run came to an end.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges – Son Heung-min testing Robert Sanchez with a free-kick before Matt Doherty sent a half-volley over.

Danny Welbeck drilled wide at the other end, but Spurs' early pressure told in the 22nd minute. Having made an outstanding stop to deny Rodrigo Bentancur, Sanchez was beaten when Kane stooped to expertly head home from Son's cross-shot.

Brighton finally managed to wrest some control after the half-hour mark, with Lewis Dunk heading over and Solly March's crisp effort arrowing a foot wide.

Despite having to withstand more Brighton pressure after the restart, Spurs might have had a second if not for Dunk brilliantly intercepting Kane's pass to Son.

Brighton's captain was turned easily by Kane a minute later, but Tottenham's talisman failed to apply the finish.

A late offside flag then disallowed a wonderful Son finish, but Tottenham – despite Welbeck missing another decent chance – ultimately did not require a second.