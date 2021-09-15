Kane wanted to leave Tottenham in the off-season, but a move did not materialise, despite interest from Premier League champion Manchester City.

The England striker, though, could be willing to re-sign on one condition.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have previously been linked with Kane.

ROUND-UP

- Juventus could face competition from Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich for City forward Gabriel Jesus, reports Calciomercato. Juve is keen to bolster its attack following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit but face a battle should Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern. Lewandowski has been linked with the likes of City and Madrid.

- Fabrizio Romano claims United is planning to offer Luke Shaw a new contract at Old Trafford. However, United is prioritising new deals for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

- Liverpool is among the contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Haaland has been linked with United, City, Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, Juve and PSG but 90min claims Liverpool have held talks with his agent Mino Raiola.