Goals from Cristian Romero and Harry Kane moved Antonio Conte's side to within three points of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Romero opened his Tottenham account in the 37th minute when he diverted Dejan Kulusevski's effort past Robert Sanchez.

Kane doubled the visitors' lead and sealed the points 12 minutes after the break; becoming the Premier League's all-time leading away scorer as he netted his 95th such goal from 139 appearances.

Aiming to end a run of five successive defeats, Brighton almost gifted their opponents the lead inside five minutes.

After taking a heavy touch way outside his penalty area, Sanchez's attempted clearance was charged down by Kane. Despite having an empty goal to aim at, the England captain could only drag wide from a tight angle.

The visitors enjoyed over 56 per cent of the possession during the first half and eventually made their superiority tell eight minutes before the break.

Following a patient build-up, the well-placed Romero deflected Kulusevski's low first-time shot beyond Sanchez for his maiden Tottenham goal.

Kulusevski was presented with a tremendous opportunity to double the lead as he capitalised on Shane Duffy's loose header soon after, but Sanchez was quickly out to deny the Juventus loanee.

Tottenham did get its second goal following a quickfire counter in the 57th minute. Rodrigo Bentancur's throughball released Kane, who neatly slotted home.

Sanchez prevented Sergio Reguilon from increasing the advantage, but the visitor held on to claim a first win at the Amex Stadium since September 2018.