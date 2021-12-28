The in-form James Ward-Prowse put Saints ahead with a sweetly struck 16-yard shot in the 25th minute.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot 16 minutes later after Mohammed Salisu was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Spurs were also denied goals twice by offside rulings, as Conte became the first manager in the club's history to remain unbeaten through his first seven league games in charge.

Tottenham had lost their final league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years and thought they had taken the lead in the 14th minute, but Ben Davies' header from a Son Heung-min free-kick was ruled out for offside.

The hosts capitalised by breaking the deadlock as a long Salisu throw-in was only cleared as far as Ward-Prowse, who scored in a third consecutive Premier League match for the first time since March 2019.

But Salisu's joy at playing his part there was short-lived as he was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Son in the box, and Kane equalised with a thumping penalty for his 11th goal in 12 starts against Saints in the English top-flight.

An offside decision came to Southampton's rescue once more eight minutes after the restart, Kane fractionally straying beyond the last defender before clinically tucking away Harry Winks's through-ball. A VAR decision came as the teams prepared for a restart in the centre circle.

The visitors controlled large periods of the second half, enjoying over 70 per cent of possession. They were unable to convert their numerical advantage into a winning goal, however, with Kane heading just wide in stoppage time and Bryan Gil thwarted by Fraser Forster.