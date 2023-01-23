The England captain's pinpoint finish on the stroke of half-time proved the difference as he matched Greaves' 266-goal benchmark for Spurs, who claimed a vital victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham had controlled proceedings before Kane's memorable strike but failed to respond in the second half as Marco Silva's side missed the chance to leapfrog Tottenham into fifth.

Victory followed back-to-back defeats for Antonio Conte's side and moved Spurs to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more.

Hugo Lloris kept a dominant Fulham at bay during a one-sided opening, repelling Bobby De Cordova-Reid's drive before thwarting Harrison Reed's low effort from Andreas Pereira's right-wing cross.

Kane fired well over with a rare chance that characterised Spurs' tepid start, although Emerson Royal went close with an attempt Bernd Leno parried wide soon after.

Joao Palhinha squandered a golden headed chance from Pereira's pinpoint free-kick, and Kane punished that miss as he turned outside the area before curling into the bottom-right corner for a landmark goal.

Talisman Kane almost netted a record-breaking goal after the break but saw his close-range header expertly tipped over by sharp Leno reflexes as Fulham failed to threaten a comeback.