Spurs had slipped down to ninth after losing to Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea, but a much-improved display on Monday (AEDT) has the club back in top-four contention.

Jose Mourinho's men failed to score in the last two of those defeats without Kane in the side, but their returning talisman opened the scoring against a struggling West Brom side.

Son Heung-min was on the scoresheet four minutes later and Tottenham had no trouble in seeing out the victory as they recorded their first league double in this fixture since 2011-12.

Kane, a surprise inclusion in the line-up, fired into the side-netting from the edge of the box and then dragged wide with only Sam Johnstone to beat as his rustiness told early on.

The Spurs striker did at least manage to test Johnstone with an angled shot late in the first half and the West Brom goalkeeper was also equal to Serge Aurier's diving header.

Tottenham's failure to convert almost cost them when Mbaye Diagne headed Robert Snodgrass' cross on target for Hugo Lloris to produce a big save of his own.

But it took Spurs and Kane just eight minutes of the second half to find a breakthrough - the striker taking Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass in his stride and firing past Johnstone.

Kane then played a part in Tottenham's swift second that was rounded off by Son's drilled strike after being played in by Lucas Moura.

Diagne had a couple of goals rightly ruled out for offside in the remainder of the game as West Brom, who now have one point from their past five matches, tried and failed to find a route back into the contest.