Spurs beat Southampton in their opener and battled to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend, but they struggled to get going in a quiet first half against a still-winless Wolves.

Antonio Conte's men stepped things up in the second half and were rewarded after 64 minutes when Kane met full debutant Ivan Perisic's flick-on and nodded in from close range.

That was Kane's 250th goal for Spurs and his 185th in the Premier League – the most of any player for a single club – and was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

Wolves had 12 shots in a first half the visitors edged, but the closest they went to a breakthrough was a glancing Ruben Neves header and a deflected shot from new signing Matheus Nunes.

Neither of those efforts tested Hugo Lloris, however, whereas Tottenham's only attempt of the first half saw Jose Sa brilliantly tip over Kane's looping header.

Conte elected against making any half-time changes but Tottenham improved considerably in the second half, with Kane thumping another header against the frame of the goal.

Son Heung-min was next to hit the post, doing so from closer range with a shot on the turn, though Tottenham did not have to wait much longer for their opener.

Perisic guided Son's corner into the path of Kane and the England striker could not miss from a few yards out as he brought up his landmark goal, with that proving enough.