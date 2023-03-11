The England captain struck twice in the first half to put the hosts in control at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ultimately ending a three-match winless streak in all competitions.

Kane's well-taken header and routine penalty were added to in the second half, Son Heung-min ensuring there was no comeback from Forest despite Joe Worrall's consolation and a late saved spot-kick.

The result, coupled with Liverpool's surprise defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the day, moves Spurs six points clear in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Spurs thought they had the lead inside five minutes as Richarlison latched onto Oliver Skipp's lofted throughball to lash a fierce effort beyond Keylor Navas, but it was disallowed for offside against the Brazilian.

That did not deter the hosts, though, Kane rising to head Pedro Porro's cross into the right corner of the net after 19 minutes.

Kane doubled his tally before the break with his first penalty since missing against France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, converting after Forest captain Worrall fouled Richarlison.

Spurs' assault on the Forest goal continued in the second half, Son receiving a cross from Richarlison and drilling into the bottom-left corner.

Worrall was able to pull one back, heading Felipe's corner past Fraser Forster.

But that was as good as it got for Forest, with Andre Ayew seeing his late penalty saved by Forster down to his right after a Dejan Kulusevski handball.