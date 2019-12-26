Jose Mourinho's men lost 2-0 against Chelsea and were again below par as they fell behind to Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before fighting back.

Adam Webster profited from some slack defending to give Brighton a first-half lead, 13 minutes after Kane had a strike marginally ruled out for offside.

The England striker equalised early in the second half to continue his fine Boxing Day record, however, and compatriot Alli produced a deft winner 18 minutes from time to revive Tottenham's top-four aspirations.

Kane got on the end of Harry Winks' searching pass and tucked the ball past Mat Ryan, only for VAR to intervene and adjudge the striker was marginally offside.

That looked like being a big moment in the match as Webster - also on target against Arsenal in Brighton's most recent win - climbed highest to head home Pascal Gross' free-kick.

Aaron Connolly - who scored twice in Brighton's 3-0 win over Spurs in October - made a mess of a glorious chance after 49 minutes, the youngster guiding Bernardo's cross wide from close range as Spurs struggled for momentum.

From pretty much out of nowhere, though, Kane found a way past Ryan at the second time of asking to level things up after his first shot was repelled.

Tottenham pushed for a winner and found one through Alli, who lifted a first-time finish over Ryan after being teed up by Serge Aurier's knock-back in a move started by substitute Christian Eriksen.